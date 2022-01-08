Ashes 2021: Joe Root Bowls A Bouncer, Surprised Usman Khawaja Signals 'one For The Over'

Australian batter Usman Khawaja has one of the biggest talking points in ongoing Australia vs England fourth Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Khawaja made his return to Test cricket after a gap of more than two years and went on to score consecutive centuries in both innings of the Sydney Test. Meanwhile, during the second batting innings of Australia, Khawaja was involved in a funny interaction with the England skipper Joe Root.

During the 48th over of Australia’s second innings, Root was bowling off-spin deliveries to Khawaja, and in the final delivery of the over, Root decided to bowl a quick bouncer to the batter. Khawaja ducked under the delivery while, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler stretched to the maximum length to stop the ball. Following the delivery, Khawaja was seen signalling the first bouncer for the over, while both the Aussie batter and Root exchanged smiles after the funny exchange.

Watch Joe Root bowling the bouncer to Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten after hitting the century

While Khawaja stood at the wicket with Cameron Green on the other side of the wicket at the end of the 48th over, Green returned to the pavilion after scoring 74 runs off 122 balls. Khawaja went on to score his second century of the match and remained unbeaten on the score of 101 runs off 138 balls, as Aussie skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings at 265/5 setting a fourth-innings target of 388 runs for England. The fourth day’s play ended with England at 30/0 after 11 overs in the fourth innings, with 358 runs required for the victory.

Usman Khawaja scored 137 runs off 260 runs in the 1st innings

Meanwhile, Khawaja earlier scored 137 runs off 260 runs in the first innings and helped Australia to reach the total of 416/8 at the end. England 294 runs in the second innings of the match, courtesy of a century of 113 runs by Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes’ 66 runs of 91 balls. Australia now need 10 wickets to win the fourth Test of the Ashes 2021-22 series and take a 4-0 lead against the visitors.

Image: Twitter@cricketcomau/FOX