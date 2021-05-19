Ashes 2021 Schedule Out, Australia Drop Major Sydney Bombshell Against Tradition

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the Australia cricket schedule for 2021-22 home summer. As per the Australia cricket schedule, Australia's home season will get underway on November 27 with a one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Blundstone Arena in Tasmania. The Test against Afghanistan will serve as part of Australia's 'excellent' preparation for the Ashes 2021.

Ashes 2021 schedule: Tim Paine's men's quest to retain the urn starts on December 8 at Gabba

As per Ashes 2021 schedule, the high-profile series against Joe Root's men will commence with the first Test at The Gabba on December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) and Perth Stadium (January 14-18). Notably, this will be the first instance in 26 years that the Ashes finale will not be hosted by the iconic SCG, a ground which has seen many Australian captain win the Ashes on home soil such as Ian Chappell, Steve Waugh, Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting. Steve Smith is expected to star with the bat against the old foes yet again after averaging above 100 against them in the last two series.

Ashes 2021 will be followed by a short limited-overs assignment against New Zealand which comprises three ODIs and a solitary T20I. The three ODIs will be played at the Perth Stadium, Blunstone Arena and SCG on January 30, February 2 and 5 respectively. The one-off T20I will be played on February 8 at the Mauka Oval.

Australian men will then take on Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series. The Australia vs Sri Lanka series will get underway with the first T20I on February 11 at the SCG. The final four matches will be played at The Gabba, Metricon Stadium, Adelaide Oval and MCG on February 13, 15, 18 and 20 respectively.

As far as the Australian Women's cricket schedule is concerned, their home summer will kick off with a series against Indian women, the schedule of which is yet to be announced. The highlight of the Australian women's cricket schedule is the Ashes 2021 where they will play a one-off Test against England Women at the Manuka Oval from January 27-30.

Women's Ashes will be followed by a three-match T20I and an ODI series against England Women. The three T20I games will be played on February 4, 6 and 10. The first two T20Is will be played at North Sydney Oval whereas the final fixture of the series will be hosted by Adelaide Oval which will also host the ODI series opener on February 13. The final two ODIs will be played on February 16 and 19 at Junction Oval.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU