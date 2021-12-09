Ashes: Commentators Curse Strikes Steve Smith On Day 2 Of AUS Vs ENG 1st Test; Watch

Star batter Steve Smith returned to the pavilion on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match between Australia and England of the Ashes 2021-22 series after edging a delivery by pacer Mark Wood, that ended up in the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Smith's dismissal in the second innings of the match became one of the talking points as he was dismissed just after the commentators heaped praises on him. During the live broadcast of the Gabba Test on FOX, former cricketers Mark Howard, Mark Waugh, and Kerry O’Keefe were expressing their views on Smith just before he edged Wood’s delivery to keeper Jos Buttler.

Cricket Australia's digital content team, cricket.com.au, took to their official Twitter account and posted a clip from the live broadcast showing the commentator's curse, followed by Smith's wicket.

Expressing their views on Smith, the commentary team said, "This feels like he is in there Steve Smith. He is just seeing the ball much better, he was nervous in the first six to eight deliveries. It’s like he has got everything in sync now."

The commentators further discussed how Smith's footwork was all over the place and how he talked about his hands feeling the bat. Talking about his bat grip, the commentators added, "Just change in grip makes him more confident about the short stuff," as Wood started his run-up to bowl the final delivery of the 53rd over.

Watch Steve Smith's wicket on Day 2 of the Gabba Test:

How about that for a commentator's curse! 🤦‍♂️



Wood finds the edge of Smith #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ldCIikyrYS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2021

How was Steve Smith dismissed?

Wood bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside Smith's off-stump. The batter had an awkward fiddle at the ball with no footwork and ended up edging the ball to Buttler. Wood's back foot was seen to be close to the return crease as he bowled one from wide on the crease, however, Smith continued his way back to the pavilion as it wasn’t close enough to overturn his dismissal.

David Warner walks back after scoring 94 runs, while Travis Head scores his half-century

During his stay in the middle, Smith scored 12 runs off 19 balls, during a partnership of 23 runs with opener David Warner. Warner earlier stitched a mammoth partnership of 156 runs off 254 balls with Marnus Labuschagne, before the No. 3 batter returned after scoring 74 runs off 117.

Following Smith's wicket, Australia found themselves on 189/3 and added 6 more runs to the score before Warner was dismissed by Ollie Robinson, just six runs short of his century.

At the time of writing this article, the Aussies have 272/6 on the board with a first-innings lead by 125 runs to their credit. Travis Head was the crease on a score of 61 runs, batting alongside skipper Pat Cummins.

(Twitter Image: @cricketcomau/FOX)