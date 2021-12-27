Ashes: COVID Trouble In England Camp Before Day 2 Of MCG Test But Players Cleared To Play

The Day 2 of the England vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test saw a major drama taking place before the start of the day's play with COVID-19 trouble in the England camp. The first two Tests of the series finished without much trouble, but the latest case of COVID almost disrupted Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test. Following the COVID news in England camp, the 2nd Day's play of the Boxing Day Test was delayed by half an hour.

Ashes COVID: Australia vs England Day 2 schedule delayed

Cricket Australia in its statement confirmed that two members of the England support staff and two of their family members returned positive Rapid Antigen tests. Play was only delayed by 30 minutes, and all session times were pushed back by half an hour.

The statement said, "The entire playing group and all other support staff have all tested negative this morning. England will also have PCR tests today, and both teams will take extra precautions throughout play. Both playing squads remain unchanged." The statement further said that yhe entire England squad will have PCR tests at the close of play, but the third Test will continue as scheduled.

JUST IN: More COVID drama on the morning of day two. Latest updates here.@LouisDBCameron | #Ashes https://t.co/kgtRvHqGKp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2021

Australia vs England highlights Day 1

England produced yet another poor batting display on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground as the home team bundled the visitors for just 185 runs. Australia reached 61-1 at Stumps on Day 1. Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and sent England in to bat first on a green-tinged, seaming MCG pitch.

Despite ringing changes to the line-up, England found themselves at 61-3 at Lunch. The situation only got worse for England at Tea, with the team reeling at 128-6, with skipper Joe Root sent back to the dressing room. Australian bowlers ended England innings in just 65.1 overs. World No.1 bowler Cummins (3-36), spinner Nathan Lyon (3-36) and left-arm quick Mitchell Starc (2-54) combined to keep the pressure on England's batters.

David Warner and Marcus Harris (20 not out) shared an opening stand of 57 for Australia. Warner was caught at gully off the bowling of Jimmy Anderson for 38. Harris required medical attention in the following over after being struck on the hand by a bouncer from Stokes but survived the day with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon to leave the hosts in the ascendancy again this series.