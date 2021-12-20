Ashes: Cummins, Hazlewood Return As Australia Name Unchanged Squad For Remaining Tests

The Ashes 2021-22 series between Australia and England is currently on an exciting point as the second Test match at Adelaide Oval is currently on its final day, and England went into the lunch trailing 326 runs behind the fourth innings target of 468 runs. The Aussies already have a 1-0 lead in the series and look to be in a good position to win the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. Meanwhile, Australia have named an unchanged squad for the remainder of the Ashes.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood return to the Aussie squad

As reported by cricket.com.au, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood will return to the squad before the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Cummins missed the ongoing Adelaide Test after coming in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person, as Steve Smith led the team in his absence. At the same time, paceman Hazlewood suffered a side injury after returning with a match figure of 3/72 during the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser's performance

Pacers Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser have been impressive following their inclusion in the second Test as replacements for Cummins and Hazelwood. Richardson and Neser have both picked up two wickets so far in the match. Richardson unleashed an early attack during the fourth innings chase by England as he removed openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns. Neser returned with one wicket in the first innings of England’s batting and has picked up one wicket in the second innings so far. Meanwhile, opener Marcus Harris has also retained his place in the squad, while Usman Khwaja remains the back-up opener.

Full Squads for Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Image: AP