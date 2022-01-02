Ashes: England Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For COVID-19

Team England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Australia vs England clash in the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) which is scheduled to start on Wednesday, 5 January. Silverwood was already set to miss the Sydney Test after his family member had tested positive and has been in quarantine in Melbourne with his family since Thursday, 30 December.

England, who have already lost the Ashes 3-0 are aiming to end the series on a positive note. However, the unavailability of Silverwood comes as a major jolt for the Joe Root-led side. Silverwood will be under isolation until 8 January 2022 and is expected to be back for the fifth and final Test in Hobart.

"England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for Covid-19. Silverwood has been isolating in Melbourne since December 30 following a positive test from one of his family members. He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated. He is expected to return to the England party in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes Test,” read a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Australia vs England: Graham Thorpe to take over coaching duties for fourth Ashes Test

Chris Silverwood is not the only member of England’s coaching staff who will be unavailable due to COVID-19. England will also be without the services of spin bowling mentor Jeetan Patel, fast bowling coach Jon Lewis, and strength and conditioning specialist Darren Veness as they also tested positive for the virus.

England had earlier planned to add Adam Hollioake to the coaching staff but he will also be unavailable for the fourth test after being in close contact with a positive case. The reins are now in the hands of assistant coach Graham Thorpe who will now guide the England cricket team.

Image: AP