Ashes: Michael Vaughan Gives Blueprint To England Bowlers To Tackle Warner-Smith Threat

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has come up with a guide for the England bowling line-up ahead of the first Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series between Australia and England. England face the Pat Cummins-led Australia in the first Test match of the series at Gabba in Brisbane on December 8, in a bid to regain the Ashes trophy that they lost during the previous edition. Meanwhile, one of the biggest threats for England in the series will be the Aussie duo of Steve Smith and David Warner, who are on an all-time high, having won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE in October.

Michael Vaughan's blueprint to dismiss Steve Smith

Expressing to The Telegraph about his views on how the England bowlers can get the better of Steve Smith, as per Metro, the former England skipper Vaughan said, “When Steve Smith got 100 at Edgbaston in his comeback Test in 2019, he was magnificent but his first 30 or 40 balls he hardly scored because England bowled so well to him – he could have been out any time. On or around off stump, with the ball either nipping in or going away is the way to go to Smith. It’s the way to go to anyone.” Citing Kiwi pacer Niel Wagner’s short-pitched bowling in the 2019/20 season, Vaughan added that bowling short to Smith can prove to be a good option.

Michael Vaughan's blueprint to dismiss David Warner

At the same time, opining on how Warner can be dismissed, Vaughan added, “Broad clearly had Warner last time around, so plan A with the new ball will be obvious. If Warner gets in, not a lot changes. But you do offer him that ball into his right armpit quite often.” Highlighting Warner’s issues with playing the pull shot, Vaughan mentioned that the shot can get him in trouble.

How did Steve Smith and David Warner perform in the last Ashes series?

Steve Smith finished the Ashes 2019 as the highest run-scorer of the series by scoring 774 runs in total at an average of 110.57, which included three centuries and three half-centuries. Although Warner scored only 95 runs in total in the 2019 edition of Ashes, he is currently in great form and will be expected to lead the Aussie batting line-up. Both cricketers are two of the most experienced players in Australia’s squad for the Ashes 2021-22.

