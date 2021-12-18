Ashes: Mitchell Starc Sets Up Perfect Trap To Dismiss Buttler With 14 Dot Balls ; WATCH

On the third day of the ongoing Australia vs England Ashes second Test match, Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc took Jos Buttler's wicket for a duck. Starc set up the wicket-taking delivery perfectly as bowled 14 consecutive dot balls to the Englishman before getting him to edge the ball to a waiting David Warner.

Buttler did play some of them and leave of those balls from Starc, but the last one was just wonderful. In fact, once or twice, Starc got very close to getting Buttler to edge it, but eventually, the Englishman gave the Aussies a chance and they snatched at it. It was some stellar thinking from the Australian pacer who managed to grab four wickets in the innings at a low economy of just 2.29.

Ashes: Australia vs England Second Test Day 3 Recap

For Australia, stand-in captain, Steve Smith narrowly missed out on a ton as he hit 93 runs off 201 balls, an innings that included 12 boundaries and a six. With cameos from Alex Carey (51), Mitchell Starc (39) and debutant Michael Neser (35), Australia eventually declared on 473/9. In reply, England had gotten off to a torrid start as they had lost two wickets early on, having scored just 17 runs then. Both openers, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns had walked back to the pavilion, having scored just six and four runs, respectively.

However, on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test, skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan both put in a wonderful partnership as they both scored half-centuries with Malan managing 80 runs off 157 balls and Root managing 62 runs off 116 balls. The two managed to stabilise England's batting order and gave them some hope. But it did not last for too long as after the duo departed, Ben Stokes only managed to get to 34 runs off 98 balls before being dismissed by Cameron Green.

Nathan Lyon was fantastic for Australia as he took three wickets at an economy of only 2.07 but his fellow teammate Mitchell Starc was better as he grabbed four wickets including that of Malan just as he was looking settled and on his way to a century. England ended their innings trailing by over 200 runs and. Australia started well as they are at the end of Day 3 at 45 for the loss of one wicket as David Warner was run out for just 13 runs in 38 balls. Currently, Marcus Harris and Michael Neser are at the stumps with 21 runs and two runs respectively.

