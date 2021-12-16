Ashes: Netizens Laud David Warner's Gesture For Young Fan After Getting Out On 95

In the second Test of the ongoing Ashes series, Australian opener David Warner departed after a sensational inning having just missed out on his century as he scored 95 runs off 167 balls. On his way back to the pavilion he made a wonderful gesture as he handed over his gloves to a young fan waiting on the sidelines in the stands. And fans online immediately acknowledge the gesture and lauded him for it.

Ashes: Australia vs England Second Test Day 1 Recap

The day began with the news that skipper Pat Cummins will not be available after a COVID-19 related scare. But after Steve Smith took over the day went just how Australia would have wanted as they won the toss and after assessing the pitch conditions and weather forecast for the coming days he decided that Australia will bat first. However, things did not start the way they would have liked as returning England pacer Stuart Broad was in fantastic form and struck early on in the eighth over as Marcus Harris walked having scored just three runs in 28 balls.

Australia were four for one at the time but Marnus Labuschange and David Warner stood their ground and after a fantastic partnership, Warner departed having missed his century by just five runs. But take nothing away from his wonderful innings where he scored 95 runs off 167 balls which included 11 fours and a strike rate of 56.89. Steve Smith then came on and played a good supporting role as Labuschange reached 95 runs at the end of the day. Australia finished Day 1 with 221 runs for the loss of just two wickets and England will be ruing their missed opportunity after a good start. Smith finished the day with 18 runs off 71 balls and Labuschange with 95 runs off 275 balls and he will be hoping he can complete his century. England on the other hand will need to rethink their strategies, while they have been successful in limiting runs they have not been able to grab the crucial wickets that they need.

