Ashes: Pat Cummins Makes Dream Start As Australian Test Skipper By Dismissing Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes' return to the England lineup was seen as a major boost for the visitors' chances of reclaiming the Ashes urn from Australia on their own turf. However, the all-rounder failed to make an impact on his return to the cricket field during the 1st Ashes Test after being dismissed for just 5 runs by none other than Australia's new Test skipper Pat Cummins.

England vs Australia: Pat Cummins gets Ben Stokes

The Australian pacers were right on the money, putting England completely on the back foot with early wickets. After opener Rory Burns, skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan were dismissed early, Ben Stokes was expected to get the England innings back on track. However, Pat Cummins had other ideas.

The Australia Test skipper angled in on a short of a length delivery at the stumps, with a hint of extra bounce. Stokes, while trying to defend the ball, on the back foot, edged it to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip. The skipper then dismissed Haseeb Hameed as well, who started looking settled at 25 off 75 deliveries.

Pat Cummins' Test Career

Pat Cummins' test career over the years has seen him emerged as the leader of the Australian pace battery by proving his mettle across formats. The pacer has featured in 35 Test matches for Australia, where he has picked up 165 wickets. His bowling average is 21.59. The Aussie speedster has picked up five wickets in an innings on five occasions in Test match cricket.

Ashes: England vs Australia 1st Test

A first-ball wicket for Mitchell Starc set the tone for Australia to have a go at England batting lineup, as he bowled Rory Burns around his legs. After Mitchell Starc, it was time for Josh Hazlewood to find himself among the wickets, forcing the edge from the bat of Dawid Malan and England skipper Joe Root.

For Pat Cummins, it was a dream to start his captaincy tenure by getting the wicket of all-rounder Ben Stokes. However, Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope held the fort after early damage done by the Australian pace battery, but Hameed succumbed to Cummins. With two more sessions to go, England batters will have to stand strong against Australian barrage.