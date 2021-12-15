Ashes: Pat Cummins Reveals Playing XI; Jhye Richardson In For Hazlewood, Warner To Play

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has revealed the playing 11 for the second Australia vs England Ashes Test which will get underway at Adelaide Oval from Thursday. With Josh Hazlewood out due to a side strain, Jhye Richardson makes his return to the Test set up getting the nod ahead of fellow pacer Michael Neser. David Warner retains his place in the team despite being hit on the ribs during the 1st Ashes Test.

Australia vs England: Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood

Apart from Jhye Richardson taking Josh Hazlewood place, Australia captain Pat Cummins also declared today that veteran opener David Warner will play despite his badly bruised ribs. The 25-year-old Jhye Richardson made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in early 2019, and took five wickets in his maiden outing but injured his right shoulder in a fielding mishap in the UAE later that year as Australia prepared for their ICC World Cup campaign. David Warner on the other hand continues to suffer from sore ribs after being struck by a Ben Stokes bouncer during the 1st Ashes Test in Brisbane.

According to Cricket.com.au, It is unclear whether Warner will take part in the Test-eve optional training run at Adelaide Oval given he continues to suffer from sore ribs after being struck by a Ben Stokes bouncer during the series opener in Brisbane last week. The 35-year-old batted for a short period in the nets last night but appeared in discomfort especially in trying to play shots against short-pitched deliveries fired at his chest.

Ashes: Australia XI against England for 2nd Test

Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

Ashes 2021 Full Schedule

1st Test match at The Gabba, Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd Test match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide from December 16 to December 20

3rd Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne from December 26 to December 30

4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney from January 5 to January 9, 2022

5th Test match at the Blundstone Arena from January 14 to January 18