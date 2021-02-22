Ashish Nehra Backs Inclusion Of England Pace Trio Anderson, Broad & Archer For D/N Test

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has made his pick for the England fast bowlers who he would like to see in the playing XI for the third Test at Ahmedabad's newly-renovated Motera Stadium starting Wednesday.

The ex-speedster reckons that the combination of veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad along with young sensation Jofra Archer will benefit the Joe Root-led side even if they get a similar wicket like Chennai.

'England has everything in their armoury': Ashish Nehra

"When we talk about pacers, England doesn't have any shortage of pacers; Joe Root will have to charge them on the ground. For example, in the second Test in Chennai, experienced bowler Stuart Broad wasn't seen in his best form, he didn't even play the first Test match. In the second innings, his form was back but he got the ball very late in the game", said Nehra while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"Jofra Archer is very talented; I believe among all the young talented bowlers we have seen in the past 2-3 years -- Jofra Archer is number one. In the form Jofra Archer is in, especially if he's in form and fit, it will benefit the England team", he added.

"About Jimmy Anderson, I don't need to say much about his talent. Joe Root will be in a fix as to which three bowlers he should go ahead with or should he pick two bowlers, he will also have to analyse the pitch. Even if India sees a similar wicket like Chennai, England still has a strong line-up the way Stuart Broad bowls leg-cutters and bowls wicket to wicket; Jofra Archer bowls pace and bounce, Jimmy Anderson has experience with his swing and reverse swing. England has everything in their armoury," the 2011 World Cup winner added.

Archer and Anderson both missed the second Test in Chennai after featuring in the first Test owing to England's rotation policy. Broad, who missed the first Test, played in the second game but went wicketless in the match.

Who will gain the upper hand in Ahmedabad Test?

After a humiliating 227-run loss in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, a spirited Indian team ended up registering an emphatic win by a mammoth 317 runs at the same venue to level the four-match series 1-1.

What is at stake for both sides?

If India win, the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side would qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. If the Virat Kohli-led side does succeed in getting the job done, then they would earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

As of now, Kohli & Co. occupy the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

However, India who currently have 69.7 percentage points cannot afford another loss in this series. England, who led the table after winning the opening Test, has slipped to the fourth spot with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify provided they win both remaining matches of the ongoing series.

(With ANI Inputs)

