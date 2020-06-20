Ashish Nehra Backs MS Dhoni For The T20 World Cup Preparatory Camp; Read Here

Ashish Nehra reckons that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should be a part of the preparatory training camp for the ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year in October-November. The legendary cricketer was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse.

However, once Jadeja was caught while trying to match up with the asking rate and MS Dhoni was run out of a sharp throw from Martin Guptill it was curtains down for the Men In Blue as they lost the contest by 18 runs. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

'It's what MS Dhoni wants': Ashish Nehra

“If I was a national selector, MS Dhoni will be in my team but the bigger question is that whether he wants to play or not. It’s what Dhoni wants at the end of the day,” Ashish Nehra told PTI.'

'MS Dhoni should definitely be there': MSK Prasad.



“I don’t know whether the T20 World Cup is happening or not. If it is happening and you are just looking at the camp as a pre-cursor to the tournament, then MS should definitely be there. If it’s a case of bilaterals, then you already have KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Sanju Samson,” former chief selector MSK Prasad told PTI.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Mahi was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. At the same time, MSD was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

Coming back to international cricket, India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

(With PTI Inputs)