Ashwin Makes Comeback To India's T20 World Cup Squad After 4-year Long Gap; Fans Thrilled

Ravichandran Ashwin was named in India’s T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in UAE after a 4-year hiatus, but who would have ever thought the veteran spinner would still have a chance in India's limited-overs team? Ashwin hasn't been in the scheme of things in T20Is for a long time last having played in the shortest format during India's tour to West Indies back in 2017.

The off-spinners inclusion further comes as a surprise, given that the player despite being the backbone of India's spin attack in Test over the years hasn't been a part of the playing XI in either of the four England vs India test matches. Ravichandran Ashwin however, has been involved in the IPL, and is currently sixth in the all-time wicket-takers list, having picked up 139 wickets in 156 innings.

Ashin's stats in T20I isn't bad, the player has represented India in 46 games between 2010 to 2017 picking up 52 wickets at a strike rate of 19.7 at an economy of 6.97. The player's performance over the recent years have shown that the 34-year-old still is arguably one of India best off-spinners. The players return to the limited-overs team has left Twitterati overjoyed, after fans were earlier disappointed over his exclusion from the fourth test which India went on to win by 157 runs.

Twitter erupts as fans are overjoyed over Ashwin's selection in India's T20 World Cup Squad

R. Ashwin included in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Chief selector cites good performance in IPL as reason behind Ashwin's selection

Chief selector Chetan Sharma has cited that consistent performances by Ashwin has led to his selection "Ravichandran Ashwin has been playing in the IPL regularly. He has performed well there. When you go into the World Cup, you need an off-spinner, everyone has an idea that the wickets in the UAE will get slower as IPL will also be played there. Spinners will get assistance so having an off-spinner holds the key. Washington Sundar is injured and Ashwin is an asset for the team. He has performed well in the IPL so that is why he has found a place for himself in the squad." he said as quoted by ANI

India T20 World Cup Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

