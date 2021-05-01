Last Updated:

Ashwin's Wife Narrates Family's COVID Ordeal, Urges People To Stay Safe & Get Vaccinated

Ravichandran Ashwin's better half Priti Narayanan shared her personal & painful battle with COVID as 10 members of her family have tested positive for the virus

Ravichandran Ashwin's better half Priti Narayanan who does not seem to be in the pink of her health as she continues her personal battle against COVID-19 has come up with a very important message for one and all as the country fights the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Priti Narayanan had shared her personal suffering in the week gone by and the painful experiences that she had to go through because of how the members of her family were affected by this disease.

'Nightmare of a week': Priti Narayanan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Priti said that she is feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all the fans and well-wishers. At the same time, she also disclosed that 10 of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. The senior off-spinner's wife has also mentioned that the family members have been isolated in different homes as well as hospitals. She concluded by saying that it has been a "nightmare of a week".

In a series of tweets, Priti has also spoken about the importance of getting vaccinated so that people can give themselves and their families the best chance to fight the virus.

Meanwhile, Priti reckons that physical health will recover faster than mental health and opened up on how the last 5-8 days were "the absolute worst" for her on a personal note. Giving further clarification on the same, she mentioned that even though everybody is there to offer help, yet "there is no one with you". She termed it as the "most isolating disease" and requested everyone to reach out and seek help.

Recalling her personal experiences, Priti also said that the headaches this virus leads to, require a separate Twitter thread.

After having read Prithi's tweets, the fans and well-wishers came forward and asked her to take care and be strong in this difficult time. 

Ravichandran Ashwin backs out from IPL 2021

Earlier this week, Priti's husband Ravichandran Ashwin decided to back out from the ongoing IPL 2021 midway. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Tamil Nadu cricketer informed all the fans and well-wishers that he would be taking a break from IPL 2021 to support his kin & extended family in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Ashwin's decision to leave the marquee tourney mid-way comes amid a steep rise in the number of COVID cases reported all over India as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic. At the same time, the senior offie has also said that he might return should the situation improve in the future.

