Ashwin's Wife Narrates Family's COVID Ordeal, Urges People To Stay Safe & Get Vaccinated

Ravichandran Ashwin's better half Priti Narayanan who does not seem to be in the pink of her health as she continues her personal battle against COVID-19 has come up with a very important message for one and all as the country fights the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Priti Narayanan had shared her personal suffering in the week gone by and the painful experiences that she had to go through because of how the members of her family were affected by this disease.

'Nightmare of a week': Priti Narayanan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Priti said that she is feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all the fans and well-wishers. At the same time, she also disclosed that 10 of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. The senior off-spinner's wife has also mentioned that the family members have been isolated in different homes as well as hospitals. She concluded by saying that it has been a "nightmare of a week".

Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you.6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week,with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family,all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals..Nightmare of a week.1 of 3 parents back home. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

In a series of tweets, Priti has also spoken about the importance of getting vaccinated so that people can give themselves and their families the best chance to fight the virus.

Take the vaccine. Give yourselves and your family the best chance to fight this. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Priti reckons that physical health will recover faster than mental health and opened up on how the last 5-8 days were "the absolute worst" for her on a personal note. Giving further clarification on the same, she mentioned that even though everybody is there to offer help, yet "there is no one with you". She termed it as the "most isolating disease" and requested everyone to reach out and seek help.

I guess physical health will recover faster than mental health. Days 5-8 were the absolute worst for me. Everybody was there, offering help yet there's no one with you. Most isolating disease. Please do reach out and seek help. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

Recalling her personal experiences, Priti also said that the headaches this virus leads to, require a separate Twitter thread.

The headaches this virus causes need their own twitter thread. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

After having read Prithi's tweets, the fans and well-wishers came forward and asked her to take care and be strong in this difficult time.

You'll wil recover soon. Take care. — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) April 30, 2021

Get well soon chechi â¤ï¸ — Vishnu (@Utdvish) April 30, 2021

Get well soon â¤ï¸ sending lots of positivity â¤ï¸ — Regular Chokers Banglore ♥ï¸ðŸ’› (@notsodumb_) April 30, 2021

Pls take care. Hope everyone gets well fast and completely. — FeeLawSuffer (@sbilgi) April 30, 2021

Praying for your family's speedy recovery ðŸ™ — Mihir Kaslikar (@Mihir_Kaslikar) April 30, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin backs out from IPL 2021

Earlier this week, Priti's husband Ravichandran Ashwin decided to back out from the ongoing IPL 2021 midway. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Tamil Nadu cricketer informed all the fans and well-wishers that he would be taking a break from IPL 2021 to support his kin & extended family in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Ashwin's decision to leave the marquee tourney mid-way comes amid a steep rise in the number of COVID cases reported all over India as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic. At the same time, the senior offie has also said that he might return should the situation improve in the future.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

(Image Courtesy: Ashwin/Ravi/Facebook)