Asia Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, Live Telecast, And Live Streaming Details

The six best teams from Asia will be soon seen competing in the Asia Cup cricket tournament which will be hosted by Sri Lanka in UAE due to political unrest in the island nation. The Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament will begin on August 27 with the final all set to be played on September 11. The Asia Cup 2022 tournament will be played in the T20 format which serves as an opportunity for the 6 Asian teams a chance for a final tuneup right before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup which is all set to take place later this year in Australia. We take a look a the details regarding Asia Cup Live Streaming, Asia Cup Full Schedule and How to watch Asia Cup on television.

How to watch Asia Cup 2022 coverage on television?

Fans who want to catch Asia Cup 2022 coverage on television will be able to see the live telecast of all the matches on the Star Sports network.

Where to catch Asia Cup Live Streaming?

Cricket fans who want to watch Asia Cup Live Streaming can log in to Disney+Hotstar to watch the entire coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 Teams

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan have earned direct qualification to the Asia Cup 2022 tournament while the remaining slot will be given to the team who wins the qualifying round. The teams who will be fighting for the one remaining slot in the qualifiers will be UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore. The qualifiers are set to begin on August 20.

Asia Cup Full Schedule

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27

2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30

4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2

7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3

8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4

9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6

10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7

11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8

12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11

Asia Cup 2022 squad

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.