Asia Cup 2022, IND Vs PAK: BCCI Reveals Team India's Playing XI For Pakistan Match?

Asia Cup 2022 kicks off on Saturday with Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan in the opening match of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. However, all eyes are firmly placed on the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash that takes place on Sunday at the same stadium in UAE. This is the first time India will be facing Pakistan on the cricket field since the T20 World Cup 2021 and cricket fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating the IND vs PAK encounter in the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022: Has BCCI revealed India's playing XI vs Pakistan?

BCCI on Friday posted a series of pictures from India's practice session in Dubai. However, the order of the pictures caught the eyes of the fans as they believed that BCCI is giving a hint on India's playing XI for the Pakistan match. Although it is just speculation but the order of the images is puzzling as it seemingly shows Team India's playing XI in a order. If indeed it is a hint by BCCI on IND's playing XI vs PAK, then this could be Rohit Sharma and Co's team for the clash:-

India predicted playing XI vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Here's how some fans reacted to the post:-

So that's the playing XI then



Good @BCCI #AsiaCup2022 — RAHUL AGRAWAL (@RAHUL2494) August 26, 2022

It seems like these 11 will be our playing XI against Pakistan 🤔🤔🤔 — Babu Sekar (@BabuSB3) August 26, 2022

Asia Cup 2022 preview

The unpredictability of the T20 format and the growth of the game in the region could make the 2022 Asia Cup, beginning Saturday, the most closely fought edition ever.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has already predicted the six-team tournament as having the potential to showcase quality that has never been seen before.

Leaving aside the lone qualifier Hong Kong, the five other teams including record seven-time champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can beat each other on their day.

The tournament, which is being staged in the T20 format after six years, had to be moved to the UAE after hosts Sri Lanka expressed their inability to organise it back home amid the economic crisis faced by the island nation.

Though the conditions in the UAE will be different from what teams will be experiencing in the World Cup in Australia in October-November, all the competing sides will be looking to identify their final squad for the ICC event over the course of the next two weeks.