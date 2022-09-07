Asia Cup 2022: PAK Vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips And Playing XI News

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to face each other in a crucial Asia Cup 2022 clash scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 7. The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Super 4 stage match is scheduled to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Pakistan won their first match of the Super 4 stage beating India by 5 wickets while chasing a target of 182 runs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their first game of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka managed to chase down the target of 176 runs with four wickets to spare. To keep the hopes alive of making it to the final, Afghanistan need to win the next two Asia Cup Super 4 matches starting with Pakistan by a huge margin. Here, we take a look at PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Babar Azam, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Nasim Shah, Mujeed ur Rehman, Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan fantasy tips

Mohammad Rizwan

The wicketkeeper batsman from Pakistan played match-winning knock in the last match and looks to be in great form with two back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament. He will be looking to carry on the good form against Afghanistan as well.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The leg spinner, with 7 wickets in 3 matches, is the leading wicket-taker for Afghanistan in the tournament. In the last game against Sri Lanka, he picked up 2 wickets for 30 runs in 4 overs and was the most economical bowler for the team.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

The wicketkeeper batsman played well in the last match scoring 84 runs off just 45 deliveries taking the team’s total to 175 runs in 20 overs. He is the leading run-scorer for Afghanistan in the tournament and will look to carry his good form against Pakistan.

Mohammad Nawaz

The all-rounder changed the game for his country against India in the previous match. Besides batting, Nawaz also bowled an economical spell, picking up one wicket. He will look to carry on from where he left off against India.

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan vs Afghanistan playing XI

Pakistan

Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.