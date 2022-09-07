Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: What Does Each Team Need To Do To Qualify For Final? EXPLAINED

The Asia Cup 2022 heads into the final stage with just three Super 4 fixtures remaining ahead of the summit clash, which is scheduled to be held on September 11, Sunday. Sri Lanka earned a six-wicket win over India on Tuesday, which marked their second win of the Super 4 stage. This was a second consecutive Super 4 defeat for the Men in Blue after having been beaten by arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Interestingly, with only three matches remaining in the Super 4 stage, all of the four teams still find themselves in the race to lift the coveted Asia Cup trophy. Sri Lanka currently lead the Super 4 standings with two wins from two games, followed by Pakistan with one win. India is placed third with two defeats and a net run rate (NRR) of -0.125, while Afghanistan are placed at the bottom with one loss and an NRR of -0.589. Having said that, we analyze chances of all four teams in order to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final.

Asia Cup 2022 final: Qualification scenario for India

With one Super 4 match remaining to be played against Afghanistan, India can reach the final by defeating Afghanistan by a significant margin and expect Pakistan lose both their games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. It is pertinent to say that the Rohit Sharma-led team’s chances of qualification for the Asia Cup 2022 final look really slim. India has faced back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Remaining fixture: India vs Afghanistan on September 8, Thursday at Dubai International Stadium

Asia Cup 2022 final: Qualification scenario for Sri Lanka

With only one game remaining in the Super 4 stage against Pakistan, Sri Lanka can qualify for the final by defeating Pakistan on Friday. However, if Sri Lanka lose the game, they will be hopeful that Afghanistan lose one of their remaining fixtures. The Dasun Shanaka-led Lankan side can also qualify for the final by maintaining a better NRR than that of Pakistan or Afghanistan if they lose on Friday.

Remaining fixture: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan on September 9, Friday at Dubai International Stadium

Asia Cup 2022 final: Qualification scenario for Afghanistan

Afghanistan play their remaining matches in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage against Pakistan and India. In order to qualify for the Asia Cup final, the side needs to win both their games and have a better NRR than Pakistan or Sri Lanka. If they lose one of the games, they would require Sri Lanka to defeat Pakistan, alongside Afghanistan to have a better NRR than both the teams.

Remaining fixtures:

Pakistan vs Afghanistan on September 7, Wednesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

India vs Afghanistan on September 8, Thursday at Dubai International Stadium

Asia Cup 2022 final: Qualification scenario for Pakistan

Pakistan have two games remaining for them in the Super 4 stage, against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively. They can reach the final by winning both of the remaining matches or winning at least one match and finishing with a better NRR than Afghanistan or Sri Lanka. In case, the Babar Azam-led team loses both their games, they will require India to defeat Afghanistan on Thursday, hoping that they have a better NRR than India and Afghanistan.

Remaining fixtures:

Pakistan vs Afghanistan on September 7, Wednesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan on September 9, Friday at Dubai International Stadium