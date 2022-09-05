Asia Cup 2022: Yuvraj Singh Sends Message Of Support To India Bowler Arshdeep Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has sent a message of support to Arshdeep Singh after the bowler was viciously trolled on social media by Pakistan-based accounts for dropping a catch against Pakistan on Sunday. Arshdeep dropped an easy catch off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in the 19th over when Asif Ali was batting for Pakistan. Asif went on to slam a six and a four in the 19th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take his team closer to the target.

However, Arshdeep eventually dismissed Asif in the final over of his own bowling but the damage was already done as Pakistan scored the seven runs needed off the last over and won the game by 5 wickets. Despite the fact that he bowled a very tight last over and even took Ali's scalp, he faced 'Khalistan' slurs on social media with a concerted attempt to blame him for India's defeat. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted that several Pakistan-based accounts were responsible for targetting Arshdeep and Sikhs in general. The IT ministry has summoned Wikipedia executives for a meeting to seek an explanation on how Arshdeep's Wikipedia page entry was changed.

Yuvraj's message for Arshdeep

"If you were at the edge of ur seat during #IndiaVSPak, imagine the pressure on the players in the park! One dropped catch doesn’t define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation & support youngsters instead of criticising them. More power to you @arshdeepsinghh," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

India vs Pakistan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked 19 runs in the 19th over leaving Arshdeep with 7 runs to defend in the final over. Although Arshdeep conceded a boundary off the second ball, the youngster kept his nerves and bowled a couple of dot balls. He even dismissed Asif Ali with a brilliant yorker. Unfortunately, Iftikhar Ahmed got the team over the line off the penultimate delivery of the game.

Arshdeep conceded 27 runs in 3.5 overs and took the wicket of Asif. Coming to the performance of other bowlers Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, and Hardik Pandya claimed a wicket each for India, however, no one was able to create a major impact with the ball. Chahal had a off day with the ball as he conceded 43 runs in four overs.

Batting first, India scored 181/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a half-century from Virat Kohli. Pakistan chased down the target in 19.5 overs to win the match by 5 wickets. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz played a crucial role with the bat for Pakistan before Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah completed the run chase.

