Rohit Sharma during a press conference (Image BCCI)
It is not that we sleep thinking we are playing in one position and then in the morning he is asked to play somewhere else. This is not some club game, this is international cricket and players have been told that they need to play in different positions
'The latest report is that he is not yet available for the Asia Cup.'
'We had a deep discussion about an offspinner and a legspinner as well. But see, things boil down to batting options at Nos. 8 and 9. We wanted someone who can bat there. Axar had a good run this year, did well in white-ball cricket... With him being there, it allows us that option of firstly having that left-hander who can go up and play the spinners and then he creates for us that batting depth. We talked about Ashwin and Washington as well. As you saw, even Chahal missed out because we can only get 17 players in.'
'In can understand how it feels to be left out, but the guys who we are getting in are proven players.'
'To fit two wrist spinners is not possible. Unfortunately, one has to miss out.'
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna— BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2023
"In 2011, there were players who could bat and bowl. We have to make use of available resources. Hopefully, Sharma (Rohit) and Kohli can bowl some," Agarkar said.
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma. Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Backup)
Will India continue to select Suryakumar Yadav in the squad for Asia Cup 2023 despite underwhelming performances in the 50-over format?
The Asia Cup 2023 line-up will be announced in a press conference, which is set to take place at 1:30 PM
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appears to be a strong contender to become vice-captain of the Indian team, alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, for the upcoming Asia Cup as well as ODI World Cup, starting October 5.
It was long debated whether will Sanju Samson make the cut in the squad or not but young Ishan Kishan is given preference over him and seems like Samson has missed the bus to the World Cup as he hasn't performed as per expectations despite being given a good run recently.
Kl Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who were out from the last few months due to injury have made a return to the Team India squad along with Jasprit Bumrah who is presently leading men in blue in a 3-match T20I series in Ireland. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were closely monitored by BCCI officials before coming to the decision of including them in the Asia Cup 2023 squad.