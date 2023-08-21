Last Updated:

India Squad For Asia Cup Announcement Highlights: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Return

BCCI is set to announce the Asia Cup 2023 squad. It is expected BCCI will announce a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup taking ICC ODI World Cup 2023 into consideration. Both Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are expected to address the media after the selection of the final squad for Asia Cup 2023. Catch all the Asia Cup live updates and Team India Asia Cup squad here.

Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma during a press conference (Image BCCI)

14:51 IST, August 21st 2023
India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma on Team India's flexibility

It is not that we sleep thinking we are playing in one position and then in the morning he is asked to play somewhere else. This is not some club game, this is international cricket and players have been told that they need to play in different positions

14:48 IST, August 21st 2023
India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma shares a Rishabh Pant update

'The latest report is that he is not yet available for the Asia Cup.'

14:47 IST, August 21st 2023
India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma on the squad for Asia Cup 2023

'We had a deep discussion about an offspinner and a legspinner as well. But see, things boil down to batting options at Nos. 8 and 9. We wanted someone who can bat there. Axar had a good run this year, did well in white-ball cricket... With him being there, it allows us that option of firstly having that left-hander who can go up and play the spinners and then he creates for us that batting depth. We talked about Ashwin and Washington as well. As you saw, even Chahal missed out because we can only get 17 players in.'

14:08 IST, August 21st 2023
India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma on the players who did not make the cut

'In can understand how it feels to be left out, but the guys who we are getting in are proven players.'

14:03 IST, August 21st 2023
India's Asia Cup squad: Ajit Agarkar on Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

'To fit two wrist spinners is not possible. Unfortunately, one has to miss out.'

13:53 IST, August 21st 2023
BCCI announces Asia Cup squad
13:53 IST, August 21st 2023
India's Asia Cup squad: Agarkar wants overs from Rohit and Virat

"In 2011, there were players who could bat and bowl. We have to make use of available resources. Hopefully, Sharma (Rohit) and Kohli can bowl some," Agarkar said. 

13:36 IST, August 21st 2023
India squad for Asia Cup: India's Asia Cup squad announced

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma. Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Backup)

13:17 IST, August 21st 2023
India squad for Asia Cup: Will Suryakumar Yadav be selected?

Will India continue to select Suryakumar Yadav in the squad for Asia Cup 2023 despite underwhelming performances in the 50-over format?

12:56 IST, August 21st 2023
India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Timing for the Squad announcement

The Asia Cup 2023 line-up will be announced in a press conference, which is set to take place at 1:30 PM

12:24 IST, August 21st 2023
India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Who will be Rohit Sharma's deputy in Asia Cup?

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appears to be a strong contender to become vice-captain of the Indian team, alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, for the upcoming Asia Cup as well as ODI World Cup, starting October 5. 

12:24 IST, August 21st 2023
India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Will Sanju Samson be able to hold his place?

It was long debated whether will Sanju Samson make the cut in the squad or not but young Ishan Kishan is given preference over him and seems like Samson has missed the bus to the World Cup as he hasn't performed as per expectations despite being given a good run recently. 

12:24 IST, August 21st 2023
India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer be included?

Kl Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who were out from the last few months due to injury have made a return to the Team India squad along with Jasprit Bumrah who is presently leading men in blue in a 3-match T20I series in Ireland. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were closely monitored by BCCI officials before coming to the decision of including them in the Asia Cup 2023 squad. 

