India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in their opening encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium and will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST. This will be the first time India and Pakistan will play one another since their game in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Ahead of the big-ticket clash, let's take a look at Team India's probable playing XI against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2022: Team India's confirmed playing XI vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma: The power-packed batter and Team India's captain is expected to open the batting in tonight's game.

KL Rahul: The right-handed batter, who is also the vice-captain of the team, is expected to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli: The 33-year-old, who has returned after a month-long break, is likely to bat at his usual number three position.

Suryakumar Yadav: The swashbuckling batter, who has been in great touch with the bat off late, could bat at the number four position.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder will most likely bat at the number five position and will also provide some help with the ball.

Dinesh Karthik: Team India have decided to drop Pant for the match and Dinesh Karthik gets the nod.

Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder will most likely bat at the number seven position and will also be India's second spinner in the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The veteran fast-bowler is expected to lead the pace attack for India in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Avesh Khan: The young pacer is also in the fray to feature in the playing XI as one of the three fast-bowlers that Team India is expected to play.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pacer will most likely get the nod from the team management to play in tonight's game given his performances in the past few weeks.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The 32-year-old will most likely spearhead the spin attack for India alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Team India's playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Asia Cup 2022: Full squad

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Image: BCCI