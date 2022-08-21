Asia Cup: Pakistan Spinner Asks Team To Beware Of Virat Kohli; 'Don't Take Him Lightly'

Ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup, Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has warned his team to watch out for Virat Kohli, who he believes might regain his form at any point. Although Kohli may not be in the best of form right now, Yasir noted in an interview with paktv.tv that Pakistani players shouldn't underestimate him because he might soon resume scoring runs. Yasir Shah urged Pakistan players to not take Kohli lightly.

"Don't take him [Virat Kohli] lightly. Yes, he’s been out of form because he’s struggling to score runs, but he is a world-class player and can return to form at any time and start scoring runs," Shah said to Pakistan channel pktv.tv.

Kohli has not been in the best of form for the past couple of years. His last international century had come against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium in 2019. Kohli scored 136 runs in the game to register his 27th Test century and 70th international century across formats. Kohli has since played 78 innings without a century to his name. Despite his dipping form, the last time Kohli played a game against Pakistan, he scored 57 off 49 balls.

Kohli is anticipated to go directly to the UAE later this month to join the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Indian supporters will be hoping that Kohli scores runs in the tournament and gets back to his best. The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on August 28. Kohli will most likely feature in the playing XI and might don his usual No. 3 position in the batting order.

Asia Cup 2022

India and Pakistan have already announced their respective squads for the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team, while Babar Azam will captain the Pakistan team.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Image: BCCI