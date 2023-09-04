On Sunday, Bangladesh took on Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023. It was a highly-anticipated game as the Bengal Tigers were in a do-or-die situation, and Afghanistan on the other hand were seeking an ideal start. Eventually, it was Bangladesh who came up with the goods to register an emphatic win over Afghanistan by 89 runs in Lahore. The result altered the points table to an extent where the potential qualifiers can be envisaged.

3 things you need to know

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 89 runs in the Group B encounter of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to qualify from the group

India will take on Nepal today

BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh secure clinical win over Afghanistan

In the Group B match, Bangladesh and Afghanistan locked horns to produce a high-scoring encounter. Batting first Bangladesh put on a mammoth 334 runs on the board at a loss of 5 wickets. Mehidy Hasan (112) and Najmul Hussain Shanto (104) scored a century apiece to take their side to a comfortable mark. In reply, Afghanistan were in the hunt till the 37th over but after 193/4, a collapse ensued and Afghans left 89 runs short. Taskin Ahmed (4) and Shoriful Isham (3) picked up 7 of the 10 wickets of Afghanistan as they bundled out at 245.

Team India's qualification scenario

If Team India had beaten Pakistan in their opening encounter, they would've been through to the super-four round but it had to share points with Pakistan because rain played spoilsport in the match. But the men in blue are still in a good position to go through as they will start as favorites against Nepal and a win against them will take them to the next round. However, a loss will knock them out of the competition.

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table

Following the win, Bangladesh have attained vital 2 points and courtesy of a victory by a handsome margin their net run rate has climbed up to a level where advancement to the Super 4 stage along with Sri Lanka seems overtly possible. Afghanistan are at the bottom of the table in Group B, and need to secure a remarkable win over Sri Lanka to come in contention for qualification. Here's what the points table looks like after the Group B match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.



The Asia Cup 2023 action will continue. Today, Team India will take on Nepal and will look to acquire entry to the next round. The match will begin at 3 PM IST.