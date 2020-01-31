AU-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The second match of the ongoing 2020 Australia women's Tri-Nation Series will be played between Australia Women and England Women. The match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for February 1 and will start at 8:30 AM IST.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Preview

The ongoing T20I tri-nation tournament provides a final warm-up to all the three teams ahead of the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The tournament began with a game between India Women and England Women. India Women won the contest by 5 wickets and three balls to spare. A total of six matches will be played between the three sides before the final which is scheduled to be played at the Junction Oval in St Kilda on February 12.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 top picks from squads

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11: AU-W Squad

Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11: EN-W Squad

Amy Ellen Jones (w), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alyssa Healy

All-rounder – Ellyse Perry, Katherine Brunt

Batswomen – Heather Knight (c), Meg Lanning (vc), Beth Mooney, Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont

Bowlers – Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, Delissa Kimmince

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction

Australia women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry produced an ominous display in Australia’s first formal hit-out ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup: https://t.co/B3ePcNeU2q pic.twitter.com/bPIrwrxtEU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2020

