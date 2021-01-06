AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s And 3rd Test Match Preview

Australia will square off with India in the third Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Thursday, January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The AUS vs IND live action in India will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Here is a look at our AUS vs IND match prediction, AUS vs IND squads and AUS vs IND Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND 3rd Test match preview

India were thrashed in the first Test where they recorded the lowest Test score in their 88-year old cricketing history. However, the Men in Blue made a solid comeback and secured a commanding win in the 2nd Test to draw the series level at 1-1. The SCG Test will be crucial for both teams as a win here will secure the series for them. As far as teams are concerned, both sides have received major boosts. For India, Rohit Sharma has returned to the playing XI whereas Australia are likely to field David Warner who has recovered from a groin injury. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, fans are in for an exciting contest between the two cricketing giants.

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: AUS vs IND playing 11

Australia (Tentative): Matthew Wade, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

India (Confirmed): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, (Wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: Top picks from AUS vs IND playing 11

Steve Smith

Pat Cummins

Ajinkya Rahane

Jasprit Bumrah

AUS vs IND match prediction: AUS vs IND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith (Captain), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS vs IND live: AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction

According to our AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, India are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, AUS vs IND Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AUS vs IND Dream11 Team and AUS vs IND playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

