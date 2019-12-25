The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

AUS Vs NZ Dream11 2nd Test Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

AUS vs NZ Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, updates, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
AUS vs NZ dream11

The upcoming second Test of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Their Boxing Day Test is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST from Thursday, December 26 and will be played upto Monday, December 30. Australia go into the match with a 1-0 lead.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

AUS vs NZ Match preview 

The New Zealand cricket team are currently on a tour to Australia for a Trans-Tasman Test series. The 3 Test matches also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Australia won the opening Test of the series by 296 runs. After the Test matches, New Zealand will once again tour Australia in March 2020 for a Chappell-Hadlee ODI series.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

AUS vs NZ Squad details

AUS Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk and c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Michael Neser.

NZ Squad: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

AUS vs NZ Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – BJ Watling

All-rounder – Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme 

Batsmen – Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (Vice-Captain), Ross Taylor

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

Australia start off as favourites to win the game.   

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
SOURCES: CDS TO BE NAMED ON DEC 26
GUJARAT CM BATS FOR CAA
POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
TRUMP HONOURED FOR FILM APPEARANCE