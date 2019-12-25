AUS Vs NZ Dream11 2nd Test Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming second Test of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Their Boxing Day Test is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST from Thursday, December 26 and will be played upto Monday, December 30. Australia go into the match with a 1-0 lead.

AUS vs NZ Match preview

The New Zealand cricket team are currently on a tour to Australia for a Trans-Tasman Test series. The 3 Test matches also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Australia won the opening Test of the series by 296 runs. After the Test matches, New Zealand will once again tour Australia in March 2020 for a Chappell-Hadlee ODI series.

AUS vs NZ Squad details

AUS Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk and c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Michael Neser.

NZ Squad: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – BJ Watling

All-rounder – Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme

Batsmen – Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (Vice-Captain), Ross Taylor

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

Australia start off as favourites to win the game.

