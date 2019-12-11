Aus Vs NZ Live Streaming, Schedule And All Match Details For Upcoming Pink-Ball Test

New Zealand cricket team are currently on a month-long tour to Australia to play the Trans-Tasman Trophy Test series. Australia currently holds the title, having won the previous edition in 2015-16 by a 2-0 margin in New Zealand. The cricketing action will start with the opening Day-Night Test from December 12 onwards. The upcoming Tests between Australia and New Zealand also form a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Our Aussie Men’s Captain @tdpaine36 and @BLACKCAPS Captain Kane Williamson front and centre at Perth Stadium today with the Trans-Tasman 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KFfoopV94U — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 11, 2019

Aus vs NZ 1st Test preview

Australia will head into the series after whitewashing Pakistan 2-0 at home. Australia registered innings victories in both Tests against Pakistan, which propelled them to No.2 in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Meanwhile, New Zealand also recently defeated England by 1-0 at home. In the championship standings, New Zealand are just one position below Australia with 60 points. Both teams will be looking to utilize this opportunity as a total of 120 points are up for grabs in the upcoming series.

Team news from the captain’s press conference 📣

Ross Taylor’s right thumb is fine 👍

Colin de Grandhomme tracking well & set to be available 😀

Trent Boult to be monitored at training today before any decision is made 🤞#AUSvNZ #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/e8PLAqIUNI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 11, 2019

Aus vs NZ live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST on December 12 and will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV and streaming services Airtel TV and Jio TV. You can also view live score updates at the official Cricket Australia Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/cricketcomau

