Aus Vs NZ Live Streaming, Schedule And All Match Details For Upcoming Pink-Ball Test

Cricket News

The upcoming first Australia vs New Zealand Test match is a Day-Night affair and is scheduled to start from Thursday, December 12 at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

Aus vs NZ

New Zealand cricket team are currently on a month-long tour to Australia to play the Trans-Tasman Trophy Test series. Australia currently holds the title, having won the previous edition in 2015-16 by a 2-0 margin in New Zealand. The cricketing action will start with the opening Day-Night Test from December 12 onwards. The upcoming Tests between Australia and New Zealand also form a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Aus vs NZ 1st Test preview

Australia will head into the series after whitewashing Pakistan 2-0 at home. Australia registered innings victories in both Tests against Pakistan, which propelled them to No.2 in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Meanwhile, New Zealand also recently defeated England by 1-0 at home. In the championship standings, New Zealand are just one position below Australia with 60 points. Both teams will be looking to utilize this opportunity as a total of 120 points are up for grabs in the upcoming series.

Aus vs NZ live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST on December 12 and will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV and streaming services Airtel TV and Jio TV. You can also view live score updates at the official Cricket Australia Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/cricketcomau

