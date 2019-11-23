Aus Vs Pak: 4 Bowlers To Have Dismissed Steve Smith The Most In Test Cricket

Australia’s Steve Smith is one of the toughest batsmen to dismiss in Test cricket, something the English bowlers would tell you after a tremendous Ashes campaign post the 2019 World Cup. Smith is Australia’s marathon man, playing long innings and stuffing the life out of the opposition. However, the former skipper stunned many fans as he was dismissed for 4 in ongoing Australia vs Pakistan Test match at the Gabba, with Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah dismissing Smith for the seventh time in Test cricket. Here let’s take a look at the bowlers who have dismissed Steve Smith the most number of times in Tests.

AUS vs PAK: 4 bowlers who have dismissed Steve Smith the most times in Tests

1. Stuart Broad

It is surprising that an Englishman is at the top of the list, considering Steve Smith’s exploits in the Ashes. Stuart Broad sits on top of the coveted list of dismissing Steve Smith the most number of times. Broad has accounted for the wicket of the Rajasthan Royals’ skipper 8 times. Broad dismissed Smith twice in the Ashes 2019, but only after Smith had inflicted enough damage on England.

2. Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah dismissed Steve Smith for 4 in ongoing Pakistan vs Australia first Test match in Brisbane. Shah celebrated by showing 7 fingers, showcasing the number of times the spinner has dismissed the Aussie southpaw. The Pakistani spinner has dismissed Smith 7 times in 4 games, of which 3 came in the 2016-17 series Down Under. Needless to say, he has a great opportunity to make Smith his 'bunny' as he has three more innings to get his wicket.

Yasir Shah has now dismissed Steve Smith seven times in Test cricket - and knows it! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ykTqg1imIS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2019

3. James Anderson

Another Englishman in the list, James Anderson has dismissed Smith 6 times in Tests. Anderson has dismissed Smith 4 times in Australia, while the other 2 dismissals came in England. Anderson played only one Test in 2019 Ashes before an injury forced him out of the squad.

4. Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath carried Sri Lankan cricket on his shoulders when the famed trio of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Tilakaratne Dilshan retired. The left-arm spinner has dismissed the Australian lynchpin 5 times in Tests. All dismissals came in Sri Lanka’s 3-0 whitewash of Australia at home in 2016.

