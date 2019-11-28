AUS Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Preview

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will be played from November 29 to December 3 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The upcoming five-day fixture is a Day-Night Test match and is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST on Friday. Australia currently leads the two-match series 1-0.

That'll do it!



Australia take the victory by an innings and five runs!



Full #AUSvPAK scorecard: https://t.co/oHjjQibN4b pic.twitter.com/kFEXlfAZZb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2019

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Match preview

Pakistan cricket team are currently on a tour to Australia to play three T20Is and two Test matches. The Test series forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Australia won the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane by an innings and 5 runs.

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Squad details

AUS vs PAK Dream11: AUS squad

David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (wk/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Neser

AUS vs PAK Dream11: PAK squad

Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Musa, Abid Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Imran Khan, Haris Sohail

Pakistan are mulling over some selection changes for the second Test against Australia, with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Abbas in line for recalls: https://t.co/MGKw405G3e #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/zWjvia5ySG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2019

AUS vs PAK Dream11 prediction, AUS vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper – Tim Paine (c)

All-rounder – Marnus Labuschagne

Batsmen – David Warner, Azhar Ali (vc), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Steven Smith

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Yasir Shah

