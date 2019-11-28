Aus Vs Pak Live Streaming, Schedule And All Match Details For The Pink-ball Test

The Pakistan men's national cricket team are currently on a month-long tour to Australia to play three T20Is and two Test matches. Australia won the T20I series 2-0 and extended their unbeaten run in the format to eight matches. Australia also won the opening Test of the series by an innings and 5 runs at The Gabba in Brisbane. The cricketing action will now continue with the series-deciding second Test from Friday, November 29 onwards. The ongoing Tests between Australia and Pakistan also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

That'll do it!



Australia take the victory by an innings and five runs!



Full #AUSvPAK scorecard: https://t.co/oHjjQibN4b pic.twitter.com/kFEXlfAZZb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

Aus vs Pak 2nd Test preview

Australia will head into the second Test after a streak of impressive wins over Pakistan. At The Gabba, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the visitors were shot out for 240 before Stumps on Day 1. Riding on daddy hundreds by David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia posted a mammoth score of 580 in their first innings. Facing a deficit of 340, Pakistani line-up folded for 335 to handover an innings victory to the hosts.

Pakistan are mulling over some selection changes for the second Test against Australia, with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Abbas in line for recalls: https://t.co/MGKw405G3e #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/zWjvia5ySG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

Aus vs Pak live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST on November 29 and will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Sony Six, Sony Six HD and streaming services Airtel TV and Jio TV. You can also view live score updates at the official Cricket Australia Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/cricketcomau

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand