Aus Vs Pak Live Streaming, Schedule And All Match Details For The Pink-ball Test

Cricket News

The 2nd Australia vs Pakistan Test match is a Day-Night affair and is scheduled to start on November 29 at the Adelaide Oval. Australia leads the series 1-0.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aus vs Pak live streaming

The Pakistan men's national cricket team are currently on a month-long tour to Australia to play three T20Is and two Test matches. Australia won the T20I series 2-0 and extended their unbeaten run in the format to eight matches. Australia also won the opening Test of the series by an innings and 5 runs at The Gabba in Brisbane. The cricketing action will now continue with the series-deciding second Test from Friday, November 29 onwards. The ongoing Tests between Australia and Pakistan also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Aus vs Pak 2nd Test preview

Australia will head into the second Test after a streak of impressive wins over Pakistan. At The Gabba, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. However, the visitors were shot out for 240 before Stumps on Day 1. Riding on daddy hundreds by David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia posted a mammoth score of 580 in their first innings. Facing a deficit of 340, Pakistani line-up folded for 335 to handover an innings victory to the hosts.

Aus vs Pak live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST on November 29 and will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Sony Six, Sony Six HD and streaming services Airtel TV and Jio TV. You can also view live score updates at the official Cricket Australia Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/cricketcomau

Published:
COMMENT
