Aus Vs Pak: David Warner Scores 1st Home Ton In 2 Yrs After Surviving Naseem Shah No-ball

The trademark David Warner jump is back as the explosive left-hander scored his 22nd hundred in Test match cricket on Friday. Australia are currently dominating Pakistan at the Gabba, only being 25 runs away from taking a lead at the time of reporting. They are yet to lose a wicket.

Warner finally 'comes' back

After the end of his ball-tampering ban, David Warner came back into Test cricket in this year's Ashes but failed to make an impression, unlike Steve Smith. With only 95 runs in the Ashes, Warner had a lot to prove coming to the Gabba. On his home Test return, Warner has solidified his authority on the game on Day 2. Australia began their innings this morning and have looked solid, ever since.

Australia are currently at 215-0, only 25 runs away from eclipsing Pakistan's 240 from Day 1. Warner is currently on 113* and Joe Burns on 93*. This flawless innings from Warner did not come without challenges as while he was on 56, he knicked a delivery from the debutant pacer, Naseem Shah. To Warner's relief, the umpire called a no-ball and the southpaw was safe. On the last ball of the 53rd over, Warner finally took a single off Yasir Shah's ball and took his trademark leap as he got to his 22nd Test hundred. His first since the Boxing Day Test of 2017.

Australia rip through Pakistan

Ricky Ponting has his say on the biggest talking point on day one! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/3CdxgDcgKe — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2019

Day 1 started when Azhar Ali won the toss and chose to bat on his Test captaincy debut. Pakistan started off pretty well, being 75-0 but were dented with top-order wickets. Mitchell Starc and vice-captain Pat Cummins were too much to handle for the Pakistanis as they were reduced to a paltry 78-4 in no time. After being 143-6, Asad Shafiq stitched an 84-run partnership with Yasir Shah. However, Pakistan were cleaned up for 240 when Mitchell Starc took out the stumps of 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah.

