There was a lot of pressure on David Warner to deliver in the longest format of the game for Australia after facing criticism for his form in Tests. And that is exactly what he did in the 2nd Test against South Africa as he scored a double century in his 100th Test match for Australia. The Melbourne crowd were treated to a masterclass from Warner as the veteran Aussie batsman became only the second player after Joe Root in Test cricket history to hit a double ton in the 100th Test match for his country.

It wasn't only that as Warner also equalled cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries as an opener in international cricket. Both Warner and Sachin are tied for 45 hundred as openers in international cricket. Warner has hit 20 ODI and 25 Test tons while Tendulkar scored 45 of his 100 centuries as an opener.

Not only that, Warner also became the 10th player and the first Australian after Ricky Ponting to score a hundred in his 100th Test. While Ponting hit the hundred at SCG, Warner achieved it at MCG.

Australia take the lead in 2nd Test vs South Africa

Leading the three-match series one-nil, Australia had resumed at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday at 45-1 in sunny conditions in reply to South Africa's lacklustre first-innings total of 189.

By stumps, Australia was 386-3, an overall lead of 197, with Alex Carey not out on nine and Travis Head unbeaten on 48.

While Australia is in a strong position, two of the home side's pace bowlers, Mitchell Starc and first-innings hero Cameron Green, are nursing finger injuries ahead of South Africa's second innings.

Steve Smith (85) and Warner (200 retired hurt) shared an entertaining third-wicket partnership of 239 runs, as Australia took control of the match in stifling conditions. Smith's exit at 314-3 was followed by Warner's dramatic departure 15 runs later, retired hurt due to cramp, with the crowd of 42,614 on their feet.

“It was an amazing knock and nice to be up the other end for a large chunk of it,” Smith said.

“The more he started to cramp, the more shots he started to play.

“It was energy-sapping. It was a tough day in terms of the heat. It was a pretty strange finish to the day. Boys were cramping left, right and centre.” Ever the showman, Warner tried to shrug off leg cramps, leaping in the air to celebrate his 200, before immediately buckling at the knees.

(with agency inputs)