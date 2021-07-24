Aus Vs WI ODI Series Gets Green Signal With No Further Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

The last two matches of the Australia vs West Indies three-match ODI series will be played as per the latest update. The second match will be played Saturday with the final match now taking place on Monday (West Indies time) after no further reports of COVID-19 cases were reported in the bubble. The second ODI was earlier suspended moments before the start of the play on Thursday after a non-playing member of the West Indies squad was tested positive.

Australia vs West Indies ODI series gets green signal

Ricky Skerritt, CWI President in an official statement confirmed “We are happy to be able to announce the restart of the ODI series at Kensington Oval tomorrow. We want to thank our counterparts at CA for their co-operation in this matter as we look to get the games going again. Special thanks to our CEO Johnny Grave, Chairman of Cricket Australia, Earl Eddings, his CEO Nick Hockley along with our respective medical and operations teams. I appreciate the crucial role of the BCA and the Government of Barbados for working closely with CWI to ensure everything is in place for resuming the series".

#WIvAUS CG Insurance ODI Series to resume on Saturday and conclude on Monday | Details below: https://t.co/hlUMyOE4Gk — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 24, 2021

He added "It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go-ahead to resume play safely, tomorrow. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.” The Windies cricket board had also released a statement in which announced that all 152 persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results.

West Indies and Australia future series schedule

Following the completion of the Aus vs WI series, West Indies are scheduled to face Pakistan in five T20 International matches and two Test Matches. The board will meet with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the coming days to discuss any necessary changes to the match schedule. Australia on the other hand were already due to stay on for three days after the end of the one-day series before taking a charter flight to Dhaka ahead of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh which was confirmed earlier this week.

Image: Windies cricket/ Twitter