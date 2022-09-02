AUS Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Australia Vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News

Australia and Zimbabwe are all set to play the third ODI of their three-match series on Saturday. The match will take place at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville on September 4 and is scheduled to begin at 5:10 a.m. IST. Australia have already won the series courtesy of their back-to-back victories in the first two matches. Australia will look to win the third match as well in order to hand Zimbabwe a clean sweep. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be eager to win the third match and register a consolation victory against the current T20 World Champions.

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Top fantasy picks

David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Green performed well in the first two matches against Zimbabwe and will be the top fantasy picks for the third game. Australian bowler Cameron Green played a crucial role with the ball as he picked a five-wicket haul in the first ODI. In the second innings, David Warner and Steve Smith scored 57 and 48 runs for Australia to help them chase down the target. Aaron Finch will be eager to get back into form ahead of the crucial India series. Meanwhile Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza remain the top picks from the Zimbabwe side.

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner (c), Steven Smith, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Sikandar Raza, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Richard Ngarava

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Alex Carey

Batters: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Sikandar Raza, Cameron Green (vc)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Brad Evans, Mitchell Starc

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain, wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Full squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Image: cricket.com.au

