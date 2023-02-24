Australia Captain Pat Cummins To Miss IND Vs AUS 3rd Test, Steve Smith To Lead In Absence

After going home following the culmination of the second Test, Pat Cummins is set to miss the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Series. The third Test will begin from March 1. Steve Smith will likely take over the captaincy responsibility of Australia.

Immediately after the end of the Delhi Test, it was reported that Australia's skipper Pat Cummins will have to head home to address a family situation. However, the right-arm quickie wasn't slated to come back just in time. As per the latest reports Cummins is going to stay home and will not be available for the third Test, which will take place in Indore. In his absence, Steve Smith, who is the vice-captain, will lead the side.

JUST IN: Pat Cummins will remain home for the third #INDvAUS Test in Indore after he this week returned to Sydney due to a family illness | @LouisDBCameron https://t.co/zlAXrSclc5 pic.twitter.com/COIpgKUpfD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 24, 2023

Statement by Cummins

This is a huge setback for Australia, as the team is going through the injury woes and is already 2-0 down in the series. Cummins issued the following statement to Cricket Australia. "I have decided against returning to India at this time," said Cummins. "I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."