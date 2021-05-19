Australia Cricket Schedule 2021 Does Not Impress Netizens Entirely; Here Is Why

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the Australia cricket schedule for 2021-22 home summer. As per the Australian women's cricket schedule, their home summer will kick off with a series against the Indian Women's team. The India Women vs Australia Women series will comprise a solitary Test, as well as, T20I and ODI games.

Australia cricket schedule: Fans disappointed after Cricket Australia withholds announcement of schedule vs India Women

The India Women vs Australia Women series will be followed by Women's Ashes 2021 where they will play a one-off Test against England Women at the Manuka Oval from January 27-30. Women's Ashes will be followed by a three-match T20I and an ODI series against England Women. The three T20I games will be played on February 4, 6 and 10. The first two T20Is will be played at North Sydney Oval whereas the final fixture of the series will be hosted by Adelaide Oval which will also host the ODI series opener on February 13. The final two ODIs will be played on February 16 and 19 at Junction Oval.

While CA has announced the schedule for Ashes 2021, the timetable for the series against India Women hasn't been released yet. This has left cricketing fans unimpressed. Several reactions poured in on social media as fans expressed their disappointment over CA's decision to withhold the announcement of the schedule of the series between India Women and Australia Women.

Meanwhile, India Women who will play their first Test in seven years from June 16 in England, will play another one during the tour of Australia. Notably, this will be India Women's first Test against Australia Women since 2006. As per reports, the Indian Women's tour of Australia is planned for mid-September.

"England and Australia are the two teams that still play Tests and going forward you will see a Test slotted in when they visit India or when India tour the two countries," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday. "The idea was floated on the sidelines of the men's pink-ball Test and later discussed in the Apex Council meeting (last month)," the BCCI official added.

India Women will gather in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The team will quarantine for two weeks before flying out to the UK with the men's team.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM