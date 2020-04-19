Australian Cricketer Ashley Gardner Impresses Followers With Her Paintings Amid Lockdown 

Australia’s all-rounder woman cricketer Ashleigh Gardner has taken to creating spectacular indigenous artwork at home to keep boredom at bay during quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Aussie cricketer was a member of the World T20 Cup winning squad as Australia defeated India in the finals in February-March this year.

Ashleigh Gardner unveiled her paintings on her official Instagram handle with a caption, “Plenty of time on my hands these days to create another piece,” and has mesmerised her fans with her talent.

The 23-year-old designed the artwork for her friends, including Mel Jones, Moises Henriques and Nicole Bolton. While speaking with the international media, Gardner said that she needed a hobby to keep occupied during the lockdown because she got bored very easily and then it struck her that she should perhaps paint.

Speaking about her aboriginal background, the cricketer emphasised that she is a natural artist and added that it's in her blood and finds it very uplifting that people liked her artistry.

Take a look at here artwork here:

Read: Louisville Adjusts To New Date And Season For Kentucky Derby

Read: With No School, Calls Drop But Child Abuse Hasn't Amid Virus

Therapeutic hobby

When she first started, Gardner said, she didn't think anything was going to come out of it. Nevertheless, she finished a piece and shared her work on social media.

"It's almost like a therapeutic thing. It's so different from my normal life which is why I think I have enjoyed it. For so long, I have had a schedule and been told what to do day-to-day and this is something I can do off my own back. It's quite relaxing, you need to concentrate to make sure you don't ruin it but I put some music on and get painting," Gardner said to the media.

Her followers on Instagram truly appreciated the artistic aspect of her personality, “These are amazing Ash! You definitely have a talent for it,” wrote an Instagram user.” Your artwork is just amazing,” wrote another user. “Your linework is really good,” wrote the third.

Here are some of the comments:

Read: Madrid's Streets Remain Empty Under Virus Lockdown

Read: 31 Of Extended Family Test Positive For COVID-19 In Delhi

(With ANI Inputs)