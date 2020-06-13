Australia Hopeful Of Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 With Limited Crowds At Stadiums

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday hinted at the return of up to 10,000 spectators at sporting venues from July as the country races against time to be ready for the T20 World Cup in October-November and eagerly awaits a Test series against India after that. The International Cricket Council is likely to decide the fate of the World Cup next month. The 16-team tournament is in serious doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Test series against India is scheduled in December.

Morrison said, initially, stadiums with a capacity below 40,000 will be allowed to house up to 10,000 fans, leaving out iconic cricket grounds like MCG, SCG, and Adelaide Oval.

'This is going to be looked at': Scott Morrison

"This is going to be looked at over the next few weeks. For the larger ones (venues) I would venture that it would be the subject of a discrete approval for each venue that would be worked out with the Chief Health Officer in each state or territory," Morrison was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'."So by the time you get into July, there may be that type of opportunity for the rules that apply to those under 40,000 carry over to those above 40,000. These will be practical, commonsense issues, work through by the medical expert panel over the next few weeks and I think they will give a great instruction."

"When you're up above 40,000, you've got more than 10,000 people going to a gathering, that has implications for the egress and access of and to those premises, public transport crushes, all those sorts of things," he explained."That will require much more significant work," Morrison added.

T20 World Cup: BCCI eyes October-November window for conducting IPL 2020

While the fate of the T20 World Cup is yet to be decided, recent reports suggest that the BCCI is looking at holding IPL during the September-October window if the ICC decides to not conduct the T20 World Cup in Australia. IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, during his recent interview with The Times of India, said the final decision to hold the IPL will be taken based on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

T20 World Cup: Australian sports minister on chances of hosting the tournament

Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck, in his recent interview with Sportstar, has said that the Australian government's strong approach towards the pandemic has led the curve showing a downward trend, making Australia a perfect country to host the tournament. He also said that the Australian government is ensuring that safety measures are taken not just for the players but also for the spectators.

Speaking about Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts' comment abut looking to provide biosecurity measures in a bid to resume cricket in the nation, Colbeck said that Cricket Australia and the T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee are consulting with Australian government agencies in the development of their biosecurity plan to support the resumption of professional cricket in the country.

