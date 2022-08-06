Australia Legend Glenn McGrath Names Two Young Indian Bowlers He Is 'really Proud Of'

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath recently named two Indian players of whom he is extremely proud. As the director of the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath expressed his pride at seeing Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan represent India at the highest level. Both Prasidh and Avesh are former pupils of the MRF Pace Foundation academy in India, which McGrath has been heading for the past 10 years.

Glenn McGrath lauds Avesh and Prasish

Speaking to reporters, McGrath expressed his pride at seeing 29 players from the MRF Pace Foundation academy competing in the Indian Premier League. He singled out Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan as two players who have represented India in limited overs cricket and of whom he is incredibly proud of. McGrath has been heading the academy since September 2012. He replaced former Australian great Dennis Lillee, who held the post since the foundation's inception in 1987.

"To see 29 of our boys and ex-boys playing in the recent IPL was a proud moment. Prasidh and Avesh representing India in limited overs cricket, I am really proud of them...proud of all the boys," McGrath told reporters.

Both Prasidh and Avesh were added to the Indian squad for their tour of the West Indies earlier this month. While Prasidh was impressed with his performance in the ODI series against the Caribbean side, Avesh did well in the subsequent T20I series. Avesh is playing the ongoing fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday.

Prasidh has played 12 ODI matches for India and has picked 21 wickets at an average of 24.76 and an economy of 5.29. Avesh, on the other hand, has played 11 T20Is and one ODI for India since making his debut earlier this year. He has picked 9 wickets in the shortest format and zero wickets in the 50-over version of the game. Avesh has an average of 34.77 in T20Is.

Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan will both be seen in action during India's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. They have been picked as part of the ODI squad for a three-match series, starting August 18.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Image: AP