Australia Legend Ricky Ponting Suffers Heart Scare During Commentary, Rushed To Hospital

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has been hospitalised after suffering a suspected heart scare while commentating on the first Test match between Australia and West Indies. The incident took place on Day 3 of the first Test match in Perth, where Australia are playing their first summer home Test against West Indies.

Ponting was a part of the Channel 7 commentary penal for the first Test match and was taken to the hospital after he suffered heart complications.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain was rushed to the hospital after he started feeling unwell just before lunchtime on Day 3 of the first Test. He was not on air during the afternoon sessions.

According to reports, Ponting told his colleagues he is feeling alright but wanted to visit the hospital as a precautionary measure. He was earlier taken to the Australian team doctor by Justin Langer before he decided to go to the hospital.

According to reports, former Australian team head coach Langer was with Ponting when he began to feel unwell at the Optus Stadium. Langer took Ponting to a doctor working with the Australian men's side. The 47-year-old was advised to visit a hospital by the doctor following which he went to the Royal Perth Hospital for a check-up.

Reports suggest that Ponting is feeling much better and is expected to leave the hospital later in the day. He will likely recover at his hotel room and will reassess return to the commentary box on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match.

Image: IPL