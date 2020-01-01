Australia Vs New Zealand, India Vs Sri Lanka, & All Top Matches To Kick Off New Year 2020

2020 will be a big year for international cricket with the ICC T20 World Cup being the main attraction of the year. The World Cup for the shortest format will be beginning on October 18 and will take place in Australia.

Having a look at the tentative international schedules, it is very evident that all the nations are trying to bolster the number of T20I matches that they play ahead of the World Cup. Here is the full international schedule for the month of January 2020 to kick off the New Year for all ardent cricket fans around the world.

New Zealand Tour of Australia

3rd Test - January 3-7 - Sydney

The match can be viewed live on Sony SIX and also live-streamed on Sony LIV in India.

England Tour of South Africa

2nd Test - January 3 - Cape Town

3rd Test - January 16 - Port Elizabeth

4th Test - January 24 - Johannesburg

The matches can be viewed live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD and also be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

Sri Lanka Tour of India

1st T20I - January 5 - Guwahati

2nd T20I - January 7 - Indore

3rd T20I - January 10 - Pune

Ireland Tour of West Indies

1st ODI - January 7 - Barbados

2nd ODI - January 9 - Barbados

3rd ODI - January 12 - Grenada

1st T20I - January 15 - Grenada

2nd T20I - January 19 - St Kitts

3rd T20I - January 20 - St Kitts

Australia Tour of India

1st ODI - January 14 - Mumbai

2nd ODI - January 17 - Rajkot

3rd ODI - January 19 - Bengaluru

All India's home matches can be viewed live on the Star Sports Network and also be live-streamed on Hotstar and Jio TV

India Tour of New Zealand

1st T20I - January 24 - Auckland

2nd T20I - January 26 - Auckland

3rd T20I - January 29 - Hamilton

4th T20I - January 31 - Wellington

The matches can be viewed live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD and also be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

