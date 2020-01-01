The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Australia Vs New Zealand, India Vs Sri Lanka, & All Top Matches To Kick Off New Year 2020

Cricket News

While the Australian and New Zealand tour has all but concluded, most other teams are going to play some crucial series in the first month of 2020, have a look

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australia

2020 will be a big year for international cricket with the ICC T20 World Cup being the main attraction of the year. The World Cup for the shortest format will be beginning on October 18 and will take place in Australia.

Having a look at the tentative international schedules, it is very evident that all the nations are trying to bolster the number of T20I matches that they play ahead of the World Cup. Here is the full international schedule for the month of January 2020 to kick off the New Year for all ardent cricket fans around the world.

ALSO READ | George Bailey appointed Australia cricket selector

New Zealand Tour of Australia

  • 3rd Test - January 3-7 - Sydney

The match can be viewed live on Sony SIX and also live-streamed on Sony LIV in India.

England Tour of South Africa

  • 2nd Test - January 3 - Cape Town
  • 3rd Test - January 16 - Port Elizabeth
  • 4th Test - January 24 - Johannesburg

The matches can be viewed live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD and also be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

Sri Lanka Tour of India

  • 1st T20I - January 5 - Guwahati
  • 2nd T20I - January 7 - Indore
  • 3rd T20I - January 10 - Pune

ALSO READ | World Cup | 'Would like Rohit Sharma to lead India in 2023 World Cup', says former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer

Ireland Tour of West Indies

  • 1st ODI - January 7 - Barbados
  • 2nd ODI - January 9 - Barbados
  • 3rd ODI - January 12 - Grenada
  • 1st T20I - January 15 - Grenada
  • 2nd T20I - January 19 - St Kitts
  • 3rd T20I - January 20 - St Kitts

Australia Tour of India

  • 1st ODI - January 14 - Mumbai

  • 2nd ODI - January 17 - Rajkot

  • 3rd ODI - January 19 - Bengaluru

All India's home matches can be viewed live on the Star Sports Network and also be live-streamed on Hotstar and Jio TV

ALSO READ | Australia Cricket Board posts $18m surplus in 'healing' year

India Tour of New Zealand

  • 1st T20I - January 24 - Auckland
  • 2nd T20I - January 26 - Auckland
  • 3rd T20I - January 29 - Hamilton
  • 4th T20I - January 31 - Wellington

The matches can be viewed live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD and also be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ | Australia Cricket: Justin Langer comments on Chris Lynn's absence

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
KUHAD REACTS ON OBAMA'S SONG LIST
COL RATHORE SLAMS MANISH TEWARI
IN PICTURES: NEW YEAR 2020
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL