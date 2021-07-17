Australia Skipper Aaron Finch Suffers Knee Injury; Participation In ODI Series Doubtful

Ahead of the Australia vs West Indies ODI series, the Australian cricket team suffered a major blow with Skipper Aaron Finch injuring his knee during the final T20I match against West Indies in St Lucia. Finch's injury has now raised doubts over his participation in the upcoming three-match series forcing the team management to look for an alternative. Australia lost the final T20I match by 15 runs to lose the series 1-4.

Details about Aaron Finch's knee injury

According to cricket.com.au, Finch twisted his knee while fielding which resulted in him appearing in discomfort while running between the wickets during the run chase. He scored 34 runs before his innings was ended with a spectacular catch at long-on by Fabian Allen. Speaking about Aaron Finch's injury Cricket Australia spokesperson revealed that the explosive batsmen had a mild knee complaint earlier in the tour, which he had fully recovered from.

With Aaron Finch nursing a knee injury, the Australian captaincy may be up for grabs in three upcoming ODIs in Barbados. @LouisDBCameron reports from St Lucia: https://t.co/1eLWpIH8Q6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 17, 2021

Australia pacer Pat Cummins is officially the vice-captain in all three formats; however, he is not part of the current team which is playing in West Indies and Bangladesh. Wicketkeeper batsmen Matthew Wade who was named vice-captain of the team for the T20I series could lead Australia during ODI's if Finch fails to recover in time. The left-hander has earlier don the captaincy hat during the T20I series against India last year.

Speaking about playing the in ODI series Wade said "Going forward in the one-dayers I have no idea what will happen there. I am probably not expecting to play, especially if Finchy plays, but if he doesn't there might be an opportunity for me to play".

He further said, "I came over here thinking I would play the T20s and I wouldn’t play the ODIs. I think some of the younger guys would get some opportunities to play them which is fair enough, I've been around a long time now. But if Finchy doesn't come up there might be an opportunity to play, so we'll wait and see."

Recap of Australia vs West Indies 5th T20I

Batting first after winning the toss, West Indies posted 199 runs on board. Left-hander Evin Lewis scored a half-century off merely 23 balls and ultimately finished his innings with 79 off 34 balls. The knock was studded with four fours and nine sixes. Australia in the second inning lost Josh Philippe for a duck before Finch and Mitchell Marsh steadied the run chase. Once both batsmen were dismissed, West Indies bowlers took control of the match, Australia finished the innings at 183-9 with Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell chipping in with 3 wickets apiece.

