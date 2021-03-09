Australia Snub NZ Defeat, To Depend On IPL 2021 Form For T20 World Cup Selections

Australia, on the back of captain Aaron Finch’s return to form, scripted a spirited comeback in New Zealand. Despite losing the first two matches of their five-game series, they enforced the fifth match to be the series-decider. However, Martin Guptill’s 71 sunk Australia at Wellington with more than four overs to spare as hosts New Zealand pocketed the series by a 3-2 margin.

Justin Langer banks on IPL 2021 for T20 World Cup preparation

Despite the defeat in New Zealand, Australian coach Justin Langer remains optimistic about Australia’s T20 World Cup preparation. Langer is of the opinion that the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season in India will help provide Australia some answers ahead of the showpiece event. While speaking with SEN, the Australian coach said that there is “no better showcase for some of our players”.

The former Australian opening batsman added that he will be taking a “really close” look on the IPL-bound Australian players to see who “performs well”, considering the tournament will be played in the same conditions as the World Cup. Langer is of the opinion that IPL 2021 will be a “great opportunity” for their players as they get to play a lot of cricket under pressure there. He claimed that the upcoming IPL season can only “benefit them individually and collectively”.

Australian players in IPL 2021

As many as 19 Australian stars are set to take part in the IPL 2021 season for their respective franchises. Players like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are among those who found a new base at the auction after they were released by their previous franchises. Other Australians set to participate in the tournament are Nathan Coulter-Nile, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Chris Lynn, Josh Philippe, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson and Daniel Sams.

IPL 2021 schedule

On Sunday, March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the entire itinerary of the IPL 2021 season. The tournament is scheduled to be played between April 9 and May 30 across six Indian venues. Here is a look at the entire IPL 2021 schedule, as shared by the BCCI on their social media handles.

Steve Smith IPL 2021 contract

Steve Smith is set to play for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The former Australian captain was earlier released from the Rajasthan Royals camp on January 20. As per the auction proceedings, the Steve Smith IPL 2021 price is worth â‚¹2.2 crore.

Top draws at IPL 2021 auction

The Jhye Richardson IPL 2021 and Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 contracts were among the most lucrative of the recently-concluded auction. Here is a look at the IPL contracts of both Australian cricketers.

Jhye Richardson IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021

