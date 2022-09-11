Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, Australia looks to inflict a whitewash on New Zealand when both teams face each other on Sunday, September 11. The final Australia vs New Zealand ODI match will be the farewell match for Australia captain Aaron Finch who recently announced his retirement from this format. Australia started the series with a 2-wicket win followed by a crushing 112-run victory in the second ODI.

New Zealand has looked out of sorts during the Series with their big guns failing to fire with the bat. The bowlers have been brilliant with Trent Boult picking up eight wickets in the previous two matches and will look to end the series with yet another superb bowling display. The match will also be important for both teams with ICC World Super League points at stake. As New Zealand prepares to stop Australian juggernaut from inflicting whitewash, we provide you details about where to catch Australia vs New Zealand live streaming.

Where is Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match being held?

Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be played at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, Queensland, Australia.

When will Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match begin?

Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match is scheduled to begin at 9:50 AM IST .

How to watch the live telecast of Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI in India.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streaming in India?

The Australia vs New Zealand live streaming of the 3rd ODI will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Australia?

Cricket fans in Australia can watch Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on Fox Sports.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in New Zealand?

Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on Sky Sports NZ.

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Predicted XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Predicted XI

Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson