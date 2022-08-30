Australia Vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: AUS Vs ZIM Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News

Australia and Zimbabwe are all set to lock horns in the second ODI of their three-match series on Wednesday. The match will take place at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville and is scheduled to begin at 5:10 a.m. IST. Australia are currently 1-0 up in the three-match contest courtesy of their win in the first ODI on Sunday. Australia won the match by 5 wickets with 99 balls remaining as they chased down a target of 201 runs in 33.3 overs. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will look to bounce back in the second ODI in order to remain alive in the three-match series.

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Top fantasy picks

David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Marcus Stoinis are players to watch out for from the Australian side. Brad Evans and Sikandar Raza are players to keep an eye on from the Zimbabwe team. David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Sikandar Raza are top choices as captain and vice-captain.

Australian bowler Cameron Green played a crucial role with the ball as he picked a five-wicket haul in the first ODI. Adam Zampa also registered a three-wicket haul in the game. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wessly Madhevere scored 45 and 72 runs, respectively for Zimbabwe, while Regis Chakabva hit 31 off 33 balls.

In the second innings, David Warner and Steve Smith scored 57 and 48 runs for Australia to help them chase down the target. Ryan Burl was the top performer for Zimbabwe with the ball as he picked three wickets for 60 runs.

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Richard Ngarava

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Alex Carey

Batters: Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c, wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.

Australia vs Zimbabwe: Full squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Image: cricket.com.au

