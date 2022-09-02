Australia Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs ZIM 3rd ODI LIVE?

Having won the first two ODIs and the series, Australia will now be looking to also win the third and final match against Zimbabwe on Saturday. The two will take on each other at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between the two, here is a look at how to watch the AUS vs ZIM third ODI live in India and Australia, and the live stream details for the same.

What time will AUS vs ZIM 3rd ODI begin?

The third and final ODI of the ongoing Australia vs Zimbabwe series will begin live at 5:10 AM IST on Saturday, September 3.

How to watch AUS vs ZIM live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI series live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Australia vs Zimbabwe live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to access the Australia vs Zimbabwe live streaming can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch AUS vs ZIM in Australia?

Australian fans wanting to watch the AUS vs ZIM ODI series live in their country can tune in to Fox Sports. As for the Australia vs Zimbabwe live streaming, fans can tune in to Kayo Sports. The match will begin live at 9:40 AM AEST on Saturday, September 3.

Meanwhile, fans of most Asian and European countries can watch the third and final Australia vs Zimbabwe match live on ICC.tv.

Australia vs Zimbabwe squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Australia vs Zimbabwe predicted playing 11

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood