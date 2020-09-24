Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Dies Of Heart Attack In Mumbai

In a tragic development amid the IPL 2020, former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Tuesday due to a massive heart attack. The former cricketer and now commentator was 59. Jones was a part of the IPL joining the Star Sports commentary team in Mumbai.

The former Australian batsman was a prolific cricket analyst and continued his career in cricket even after hanging up his boots.

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2020

Jones made his debut in 1984

Jones made his debut for Australia in 1984 against West Indies and went on to play 52 Tests at the highest level. Throughout his tenure, Jones averaged 46.55 during Tests and 44.61 during ODIs. The Australian is also remembered for his excellent fielding during his time. During his prime time, he was regarded as one of the best ODI batsmen across the globe.

He has scored more than 3,600 runs for Australia in tests and more than 6,000 ODI runs. In 2019, Dean Jones was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

Star India issues statement on the veteran's demise:

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements. Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. "

Image Credits: ANI