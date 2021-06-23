Australian Cricketer Megan Schutt Slams 'homophobic' Comments Attacking Wife's Pregnancy

Australian cricketer Megan Schutt, who is expecting her first child with wife Jess Holyoake through IVF this year lashed out at 'homophobic' comments on Wednesday calling out netizens who had questioned the same-sex couple's decision to have a baby. Three weeks ago, Megan Schutt (28) announced that she was pregnant with wife Jess Holyoake through "reciprocal IVF" and had a 'baby on the way' due in November. However, the couple's excitement was short-lived after netizens began poking and prodding the Australian star on social media questioning who the 'father' was and how the same-sex couple was able to conceive a child.

Taking to Twitter, Megan Schutt shut down critics saying, "Alright. There have been MANY comments and/or quote tweets on the photo of my wife and I… I’m very sick of giving the benefit of the doubt to those asking “how is this possible?” or even better, “who is the father?”If you have access to Twitter, then you would have access to the internet. So guess what fellas? Look it up."

"I understand that IVF isn’t a common topic in some countries, but to think all babies are conceived the “natural way” is an insult to more than just same sex couples. I’ve been a part of articles that explain the process we have gone through, so if you genuinely want to know, read them (again, they’re on the internet that you clearly have access to)," the crickter added.

She also warned haters that she will block any person who comes at her wife and her unborn child with 'hostility or malice.' "If you’re commenting with any abuse, hostility, malice or on behalf of YOUR religious beliefs. Then you will be blocked or muted. No one wants to read your hurtful comments… but a big thank you to all those that have shown their support and love, we need more of you in the world end rant," she said.