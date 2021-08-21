Australian Pacer Megan Schutt Blessed With Baby Girl; Reveals Complication She Faced

Australian women's cricket team speedster Megan Schutt on Saturday was blessed with a baby girl. Megan Schutt took to her social networking sites and shared pictures of her newly born baby girl. Sharing the pictures of her baby, Megan also shared about the complications doctors warned her about before the delivery of her child. Megan Schutt married her old friend Jess Holyoake in March 2019, and in May 2021 she announced that Jess was expecting their first child through "reciprocal IVF".

Megan Schutt names her baby girl Rylee Louise Schutt

Sharing a series of pictures of her newly-born daughter and wife Jess Holyoake, Schutt reveals that she has named the newborn 'Rylee Louise Schutt'. Apart from the name of her baby Schutt also states 'from 24 weeks we were told our complications meant she could need to arrive anytime onwards.'

Megan Schutt in her post wrote, "Our little miracle was born via emergency C-section… from 24 weeks we were told our complications meant she could need to arrive anytime onwards. So for almost 5 weeks we had our overnight bags packed, wondering how far we could get."

"Now she’s thriving on the outside, a long road ahead but the little miss is already smashing goals. Jess was/is one tough cookie, incredible to be a part of it all and I couldn’t be more proud of my wife already the amazing Mum I knew she would be. I am a lucky human to have two such beautiful girls in my life," added Megan Schutt.

Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen opt-out of India series

Meanwhile, the Australian women's team's seasoned campaigners Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen recently opted out of the upcoming multi-format home series against India due to various reasons. India vs Australia, starting September 19, involves three ODIs, three T20Is, and one Day-Night Test.

While pace spearhead Schutt had requested the selectors to not consider her for selection due to personal reasons, spin bowling all-rounder Jonassen will miss the assignment after suffering a bone stress injury in her tibia. She is ranked world number in the ODIs. Another notable absentee from the 18-member squad is Belinda Vakarewa, who is also skipping the series due to personal reasons.

Megan Schutt Slams 'homophobic' Comments Attacking Wife's Pregnancy

After Megan Schutt's announced that her wife Jess is expecting her first child, netizens began poking and prodding the Australian star on social media questioning who the 'father' was and how the same-sex couple was able to conceive a child.

Taking to Twitter, Megan Schutt shut down critics saying, "Alright. There have been MANY comments and/or quote tweets on the photo of my wife and I… I’m very sick of giving the benefit of the doubt to those asking “how is this possible?” or even better, “who is the father?”If you have access to Twitter, then you would have access to the internet. So guess what fellas? Look it up."

"I understand that IVF isn’t a common topic in some countries, but to think all babies are conceived the “natural way” is an insult to more than just same sex couples. I’ve been a part of articles that explain the process we have gone through, so if you genuinely want to know, read them (again, they’re on the internet that you clearly have access to)," the cricketer had added.

(Image Credits: megan_schutt-Instagram)